4-Y-O Boy Admitted in Hospital After Being Sodomised By Mother’s Boyfriend

A four year old boy is admitted at a city hospital in serious condition, after being defiled by his mother’s boyfriend.

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) stated that the heartbreaking incident was reported by the child’s teacher after noticing that the PP1 pupil was in severe pain.

This is after the child recounted to his teacher how his mother’s boyfriend, a boda boda rider, would engage him in the unnatural act after beating him up whenever she was away.

Police officers based at Parklands police station immediately arrested the child’s mother and her beastly boyfriend.

The police have identified the mother as Irene Nduku, 30 and her boyfriend as Samuel Agesa, 32.

The two are currently in custody at Parklands police station as detectives finalise their investigations and draft appropriate charges to have them arraigned in court.