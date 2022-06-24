Detectives Rescue 60 Foreigners from Human Traffickers, Arrest Three

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives on Thursday rescued 60 victims of human trafficking, who were being held at an apartment in Tassia.

The victims, aged 14 to 50, were being trafficked from two countries neighbouring Kenya for sale as slaves overseas.

Upon further inquiries, it was established that the 60 victims had been ferried to the location temporarily, as the traffickers sought alternative ways of transporting them outside the country undetected.

Acting on intelligence leads, sleuths from the DCI’s Transnational & Organized Crime Unit, assisted by Embakasi-based officers on a strict crackdown on illegal immigrants, traced the victims to a residential apartment within Tassia in Embakasi, Nairobi County.

“After securing the perimetre of the premise, the perceptive officers gained entry into the apartment, only to be greeted with hysterical faces of the victims, inhumanely bundled up in one room,” the DCI said.

During the operation, three suspects of Somali origin were arrested on suspicion of being part of a larger human trafficking syndicate operating across the Horn of Africa.

The three were identified as Mohammed Omar Aden, 29, Halima Mohammed Osman, 43, and 23-year-old Sala Yusuf.

The victims and the suspects are currently being held at different police stations in Nairobi pending legal procedures.