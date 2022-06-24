Sunshine Coast Man Charged With Possessing Child Abuse Material

A Sunshine Coast man could face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty after he was charged with various counts of child abuse material-related offences following a tip-off from specialist police in the United States.

The 43-year-old Birtinya man is expected to face the Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.

The investigation began in May when the AFP-led Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE) received a report from the United States’ National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about an online user uploading child abuse material using Yahoo and Google accounts.

Investigators from the AFP Brisbane JACET allegedly linked the Birtinya man to the associated accounts.

A search warrant was executed at the man’s home on May 18 with investigators seizing a laptop, mobile phone, USB and printed images.

The digital devices will now be subject to further forensic examination.

The man was charged with using a carriage service to transmit child pornography material, possessing child abuse material obtained or accessed using a carriage and possessing child exploitation material.

AFP Sergeant Bianca Warland said the AFP, together with its state and territory law enforcement partners, remained committed to protecting children.

“Anyone who views this material is committing a crime,’’ Sergeant Warland said.

 “This is not a victimless crime. Children are not commodities to be used for the abhorrent gratification of sexual predators.”

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com