Sunshine Coast Man Charged With Possessing Child Abuse Material

A Sunshine Coast man could face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty after he was charged with various counts of child abuse material-related offences following a tip-off from specialist police in the United States.

The 43-year-old Birtinya man is expected to face the Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.

The investigation began in May when the AFP-led Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE) received a report from the United States’ National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about an online user uploading child abuse material using Yahoo and Google accounts.

Investigators from the AFP Brisbane JACET allegedly linked the Birtinya man to the associated accounts.

A search warrant was executed at the man’s home on May 18 with investigators seizing a laptop, mobile phone, USB and printed images.

The digital devices will now be subject to further forensic examination.

The man was charged with using a carriage service to transmit child pornography material, possessing child abuse material obtained or accessed using a carriage and possessing child exploitation material.

AFP Sergeant Bianca Warland said the AFP, together with its state and territory law enforcement partners, remained committed to protecting children.

“Anyone who views this material is committing a crime,’’ Sergeant Warland said.

“This is not a victimless crime. Children are not commodities to be used for the abhorrent gratification of sexual predators.”