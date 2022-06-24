Alkaline Expresses Gratitude to Givenchy & its Creative Director Mathew M Williams

Considering the recent developments, Alkaline management issues the following statement:

“It’s with no surprise that The Manhimself, Alkaline, continues to make huge strides in Reggae-dancehall music globally. Since the artiste introduction and ascension to the helm of the genre he represents fueled by his artistry, authenticity, and loyal fans, Alkaline continues to redefine the space as an independent artiste.

On June 22, 2022, four songs from Alkaline’s catalog were featured at Givenchyss23 men’s showcase in Paris, France. Alkaline would like to express his sincerest appreciation to Givenchy Creative Director, Mathew M Williams, for the inclusion in said showcase and look forward to a continuous great relationship and partnership.

Dancehalls influence on cultures, genres and fashion across the world is renowned and this new milestone demonstrates not just the economic value of the genre/culture but also Alkaline’s growth as he champions and ushers in a new era for Jamaican Music” – Kereena Beckford, Alkaline’s Manager.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com