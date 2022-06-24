Man Shot Dead Near Charles Gordon Market in Montego Bay

The Montego Bay police are probing the shooting death of a man near the Charles Gordon Market this morning.

Police have identified the deceased only as ‘Fyfa.’

According to reports, at about 7:00 a.m., the man was standing in an area called River Side when he got into an altercation with two other men. One of the men pulled out a gun and opened fire hitting the now-deceased multiple times.

The police were alerted and investigators processed the scene.

According to the police, further inquiry revealed that the deceased was a violent producer involved in multiple robberies in the market district.