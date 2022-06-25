Thirty Year Old Stabbed Man

Thirty Year Old Stabbed
Thirty Year Old Stabbed

The Kingston Central Police have charged a thirty-year-old man for Wounding with Intent after he fled the scene at which he stabbed a man at bus stop in South Parade in downtown, Kingston in April. He was however, apprehended on June 22.

Charged is Glenrick Dale otherwise called, ‘Asha’, 30–year-old vendor of John Street in Kingston 16.

Reports are that at about 2:00 p.m., the complainant and Dale had a dispute. The melee escalated during which Dale used a knife to stab the complainant to the left side of his forehead, the right side of his back and the left thumb. The injured man was taken to hospital where he was admitted.

Dale’s court date is being arranged.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com