Thirty Year Old Stabbed Man

The Kingston Central Police have charged a thirty-year-old man for Wounding with Intent after he fled the scene at which he stabbed a man at bus stop in South Parade in downtown, Kingston in April. He was however, apprehended on June 22.

Charged is Glenrick Dale otherwise called, ‘Asha’, 30–year-old vendor of John Street in Kingston 16.

Reports are that at about 2:00 p.m., the complainant and Dale had a dispute. The melee escalated during which Dale used a knife to stab the complainant to the left side of his forehead, the right side of his back and the left thumb. The injured man was taken to hospital where he was admitted.

Dale’s court date is being arranged.