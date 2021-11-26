Security Guard Shot to Death by Gunmen in Portmore, St Catherine

Two gunmen posing as passengers ambushed a security guard and a taxi driver in Portmore, St Catherine, on Wednesday night, killing one and injuring the other.

Dead is Courtney Henry and he is said to be in his fifties.

According to reports, Henry and two other men were picked up by a taxi driver who runs the Portmore Mall to Gregory Park route on Wednesday night.

During the journey, one of the men is said to have drawn a weapon and signalled the taxi driver to stop, and the driver complied.

Henry, on the other hand, engaged one of the armed men in a scuffle, in which he was allegedly shot.

During the shooting, the taxi driver was also injured.

According to sources, the shooters drove away in the car, but it experienced mechanical problems, forcing the men to flee on foot.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital, where Henry was pronounced dead, and the cab driver treated and released.

The investigation is still ongoing.