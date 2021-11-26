Jamaica College clarifies Ruel Reid Severance Package

Jamaica College released a press release yesterday which clarified how much money former principal Ruel Reid, was receiving in his severance package.

It is understood that Reid has left Jamaica College with $23.3 million, with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information contributing $16.1million.

Derek Jones, chairman of the Jamaica College trust and Ian Forbes, trustee of the Jamaica College, along with other trustees Steve Shelton, Peter Weller and Chris Williams all agreed that the Jamaica College Trust would pay Reid the remaining $7.2million.

This information would suggest the $100 million severance package that the gleaner published is not true.

Jamaica College states that they will not be paying any money to Ruel Reid and are happy that the school can now refocus on the student’s education.