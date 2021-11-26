Jamaica College clarifies Ruel Reid Severance Package

Jamaica College released a press release yesterday which clarified how much money former principal Ruel Reid, was receiving in his severance package.

It is understood that Reid has left Jamaica College with $23.3 million, with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information contributing $16.1million.

Derek Jones, chairman of the Jamaica College trust and Ian Forbes, trustee of the Jamaica College, along with other trustees Steve Shelton, Peter Weller and Chris Williams all agreed that the Jamaica College Trust would pay Reid the remaining $7.2million.

This information would suggest the $100 million severance package that the gleaner published is not true. 

Jamaica College states that they will not be paying any money to Ruel Reid and are happy that the school can now refocus on the student’s education. 

 

Lyrically Badd Documentary and Video shoot Imminent

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com