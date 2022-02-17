Security Guard Murdered in St Catherine

Detectives attached to the St Catherine North Police Division are probing the shooting death of 40-year-old Alvin Darby, otherwise called ‘Jubba’, security guard of Big Lane District, St Catherine, who was shot and killed by armed men on Saturday, February 12.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 10:00pm, residents in the community summoned the police after hearing gunshots coming from a section of their community.

On the arrival of the police, Darby was seen lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.