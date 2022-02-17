Security Guard Murdered in St Catherine

Detectives attached to the St Catherine North Police Division are probing the shooting death of 40-year-old Alvin Darby, otherwise called ‘Jubba’, security guard of Big Lane District, St Catherine, who was shot and killed by armed men on Saturday, February 12.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 10:00pm, residents in the community summoned the police after hearing gunshots coming from a section  of their community.

On the arrival of the police, Darby was seen lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com