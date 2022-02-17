Mechanic Killed in Bustamante Highway Crash

Twenty-nine-year-old Ramone Blake, a mechanic of West Park Avenue, May Pen, Clarendon, died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident along a section of the Bustamane Highway in the parish, on Sunday, February 13.

Reports coming from the May Pen police are that about 6:50pm, Blake was driving a Mitsubishi motor car along the roadway, when he attempted to overtake a line of traffic and lost control of the vehicle.

Blake ended up colliding with a Toyota Allion motor car which was traveling in the opposite direction.

Blake and four other occupants of the other vehicle were rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, and the other victims treated and admitted.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com