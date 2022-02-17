Mechanic Killed in Bustamante Highway Crash

Twenty-nine-year-old Ramone Blake, a mechanic of West Park Avenue, May Pen, Clarendon, died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident along a section of the Bustamane Highway in the parish, on Sunday, February 13.

Reports coming from the May Pen police are that about 6:50pm, Blake was driving a Mitsubishi motor car along the roadway, when he attempted to overtake a line of traffic and lost control of the vehicle.

Blake ended up colliding with a Toyota Allion motor car which was traveling in the opposite direction.

Blake and four other occupants of the other vehicle were rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, and the other victims treated and admitted.