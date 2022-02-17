Robot Murdered in Westmoreland

The Whithorne police in Westmoreland, have launched a probe into the shooting death of a man in Roaring River community, on Sunday, February 13.

The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Donnath Lamey, otherwise called ‘Robot’ unemoyed also of Roaring River.

Reports from the Whithorne police are that about 10:15am, residents raised an alarm after hearing gunshots being fired at a location in Roaring River.

The police later drove the community, and following a search of the area, Lamey was discovered lying in a pool of blood along the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

The police say they have not yet come up with a motive for this latest killing, and are asking members of the public with information that could assist in their investigation, to visit the nearest police station and tell what they know.

Over 17 persons have been murdered in the parish of Westmoreland since the start of the year.