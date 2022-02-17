Businessman Killed in Manchester Crash

Twenty-eight year-old Llorn Powell, a businessman of George Reid District, Manchester, died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident along Greenvale main road in the parish, on Sunday, February 13.

Reports from the Mandeville police are that about 8:30pm, Powell was driving his motor car along the roadway, when he collided with another vehicle which was traveling in the opposite directions.

He sustained multiple injuries and was later rushed to hospital by the police, where he died whilst being treated.

The driver of the other motor vehicle also sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he was treated and admitted.

