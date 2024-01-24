Security Guard Attacked in Chantilly Gardens, Police on the Hunt for Two Suspects

A 37-year-old security guard is recovering in the hospital after a terrifying incident on Monday night. The police are actively searching for two men involved in the chopping and shooting at Chantilly Gardens.
Reports are that around 10:00 pm, the guard was at home when two armed men, one known to him, entered through the front door. One man started chopping the guard’s head with a machete, while the other fired a gunshot in his direction. Fearing for his life, the guard ran for help and later discovered he was shot.
He was transported to the hospital, where he was treated and admitted with a gunshot wound to the right upper arm and several chop wounds to the head.
According to authorities, one 9mm expended casing was discovered when officers processed the scene.
A man known as ‘Coolie-man’ from Gully Banks, Savanna-la-Mar, was identified as a suspect in the attack.