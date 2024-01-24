Manchester Taxi Operator Charged With Rape And Grievous Sex Assault

Man Charged with Rape in Alleged Sexual Abuse of 7-Year-Old Cousin in Trelawny

Leave a Comment / By / January 24, 2024

A 26-year-old man was charged on Monday, for the alleged sexual assault of his seven-year-old cousin in Trelawny.

Alton Vernon, also known as ‘Beco’ in the parish, was charged with rape after police conducted an investigation into the event that occurred at his residence on Saturday morning.

According to reports, around 10:30 am, the  mother found her daughter’s slippers at the doorway to Vernon’s home while searching for her. After knocking, the daughter reportedly opened the door, revealing Vernon in the process of putting on his underpants.

The child informed her mother of the alleged sexual molestation, leading to a report to the Ulster Spring police, and subsequently, Vernon’s arrest on Monday following investigations.

