Bjon Black Charged in Sarayah Paulwell and Toshyna Patterson Kidnapping-Murder Investigation

Bjon Black Charged: A fifth person, Bjon Black, faces charges in the September 2023 kidnapping and murder of Toshyna Patterson and her daughter Sarayah Paulwell, daughter of Opposition Member of Parliament Phillip Paulwell.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) brought forth eight charges against Black before the Home Circuit Court on January 17, 2024. The charges include conspiring to kidnap and murder both victims, with specific dates outlined between September 6th and 9th, 2023. Black will eventually be joined on an indictment with the ongoing case of Rex v Leoda Bradshaw and Roland Balfour.

Toshyna Patterson and her 10-month-old daughter Sarayah Paulwell were kidnapped and murdered on September 9, 2023. Leoda Bradshaw, Richard Brown, Roshane Miller, and Roland Balfour were subsequently arrested and charged.

On November 15, 2023, Richard Brown pleaded guilty to two counts of kidnapping and murder, receiving a 30-year imprisonment sentence. Roshane Miller pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to kidnap and two counts of accessory before the fact to murder, resulting in a seven-year and 10-month imprisonment.

Leoda Bradshaw, facing charges of two counts of capital murder and two counts of conspiracy to kidnap, along with Roland Balfour, charged with accessory before the fact to kidnapping and two counts of accessory before the fact to murder, are scheduled to reappear before the Home Circuit Court in March 2024. The ODPP continues to pursue justice in this tragic case, seeking accountability for all involved parties.

