Bjon Black Charged in Sarayah Paulwell and Toshyna Patterson Kidnapping-Murder Investigation

Bjon Black Charged: A fifth person, Bjon Black, faces charges in the September 2023 kidnapping and murder of Toshyna Patterson and her daughter Sarayah Paulwell, daughter of Opposition Member of Parliament Phillip Paulwell.
The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) brought forth eight charges against Black before the Home Circuit Court on January 17, 2024. The charges include conspiring to kidnap and murder both victims, with specific dates outlined between September 6th and 9th, 2023. Black will eventually be joined on an indictment with the ongoing case of Rex v Leoda Bradshaw and Roland Balfour.
Toshyna Patterson and her 10-month-old daughter Sarayah Paulwell were kidnapped and murdered on September 9, 2023. Leoda Bradshaw, Richard Brown, Roshane Miller, and Roland Balfour were subsequently arrested and charged.