Second Dose Vaccinations Continue Next Week

The Ministry of Health & Wellness has advised that there will be no vaccination blitz this weekend (July 10 and 11), however Jamaicans, who are due their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, are asked to make their appointments using the online or call centre option.

Second dose appointments can be made using the registration portal by visiting the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ website at www.moh.gov.jm or by calling the National Vaccination Hotline at 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683).

Persons who receive an appointment confirmation should take their vaccination card, TRN and a government-issued identification/letter from a Justice of the Peace to the sites to receive their second dose.

As at Thursday, July 8, the Ministry of Health & Wellness had administered 177,062 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines and 113,320 second doses.

The public is being reminded that they are not fully vaccinated until they have received their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and are still required to follow the infection control and prevention protocols outlined by the Ministry. These include wearing a mask, sanitising, physical distancing, and handwashing together with the measures outlined in the Disaster Risk Management Act.