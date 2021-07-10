Jamaican Charged with Murder, Following Road Rage Shooting in Florida

A 52-year-old Jamaican businessman residing in Florida, faces a second-degree murder charge after police say he shot another man dead in a road rage dispute in Tamarac, on Wednesday, July 7.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Melvin Foster is accused of fatally shooting a man in the 8400 block of West Commercial Boulevard on Wednesday, after they got into a quarrel.

Foster allegedly told investigators that he fired in self-defense after seeing the other motorist reach for something in his vehicle.

Deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office in Tamarac responded to a call on the block at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived on the scene and they discovered the victim, an adult male whose identity has not been released, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to preliminary investigation, Foster was driving a 2015 Toyota Tundra westbound on Commercial Boulevard just before the incident and the victim was going in the same direction in a 2018 Ford Mustang. Deputies said at some point, the men had an altercation.

According to the BSO, Foster pulled a gun and fired it at the victim’s vehicle, injuring him in the process.

The victim was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Foster, who remained on scene, was taken into custody and charged.

He appeared in court Thursday and his bond was set at $250,000.