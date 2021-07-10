Popular Theatre Personality Volier ‘Maffy’ Johnson is Dead

Popular Jamaican Volier ‘Maffy’ Johnson has passed away. Reports are that he suffered a heart attack on Friday, July 10.

According to sources, Johnson, who had worked in theatre for more than 50 years, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

‘5′ Facts about Volier “Maffy” Johnson

1. Volier’s 1st tried out for acting while at St. Andrew Technical when he auditioned for a role in Rip Van Winkle.

2. Volier celebrates all of 42 years spent entertaining Jamaicans with his keen acting skills and calculated comedy.

3. He has done steel fabrication after leaving STATHS and then dabbled in chicken rearing.

4. Volier has always been in theatre, starring in plays during his high school days and then gaining a role in the Jamaican hit movie ‘The Harder They Come’.

5. In the 1990s Johnson said he really took acting ‘serious’. The Oliver at Large series took off and they started touring, this allowing Johnson to leave his day job in the sugar industry.