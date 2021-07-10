Man Shot and Killed at Party in Manchester, Woman Injured

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting incident that occurred at a party in Davyton, Manchester last night, July 9.

The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Shane McDonald of Bethel Street in Manchester.

Reports from the Constabulary’s Communication Unit (CCU) are that, McDonald and the injured woman were at a party when they were pounced on by armed men who opened fire on them at approximately 9:30 p.m.

They were rushed to hospital where McDonald succumbed to his injuries and the woman admitted.