Seamless Return To Full In-Person Classes At Farm And Glendevon Primary And Infant

The full resumption of face-to-face classes on Monday (March 7) was met with optimism by students and staff at both Farm and Glendevon primary and infant schools in St. James.

The administration at each institution said it was a seamless return to the physical classroom, bringing an end to almost two years of online and blended/rotational classes due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In an interview with JIS News, Principal of Farm Primary and Infant School, Richard Miller, said the institution was prepared in advance for the return of students, and as a result, the day’s proceedings were orderly.

“We had no glitches anywhere; we have had no challenges, so far. We had put things in place prior to the reopening after the mid-term break, so everything was in place for the start of school,” he noted.

The Principal informed that 80 per cent of the 316 students enrolled turned out for classes and added that the guidance counsellors were reaching out to the parents to have 100 per cent of pupils engaged.

Mr. Miller said that some parents have indicated that they were still making back-to- school preparations in terms of acquiring uniforms and other necessities, and there were reports of a few students being sick.

The Principal said that some students remain concerned about the virus and assured that the necessary health and safety measures are in place to ensure their safety.

“All the protocols stipulated by the Ministry of Health and Wellness are in place; sanitisation takes place at the gate, temperatures are checked,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, several students told JIS News that they were eager to get back to full face-to-face classes.

Grade-six student Tavarie Clarke said he was ecstatic when news came that schools would resume full time.

“I feel better than when I was online… because the Wi-Fi would keep turning off and on. Even when my teacher was talking, I could not hear her so when I heard school would be re-opened, I was happy,” he said.

An overjoyed Chevonae Wint, who is also in grade six, told JIS News that she is more motivated to learn, as she is better able to focus in the face-to-face setting.

“It feels amazing. I get to see my friends, but I know that I have to stay some distance away from them because [of COVID-19]. When I was online, there used to be Internet troubles and I was in and out of class, so I used to miss a lot. Now I am able to focus better and do more work,” she said.

Meanwhile, Vice Principal at Glendevon Primary and Infant, Ionie Wallace-Chevers, said there was an atmosphere of joy as the students rolled in for the full resumption of classes.

“Some of our children were being left behind and even sometimes the ones that we think were with us they were actually hiding behind the shadows of their parents… so we are really elated that we are back at school together,” she told JIS News.

She said that most children have been observing the health protocols with ease, as they had been attending school on a rotational basis since January.

“They are aware of the protocols, so they know how to get in their spaces. They know how to get to their stations in order to be sanitised and get their temperature checked, and so we have a smooth transition this morning (March 7),” Mrs. Wallace-Chevers said.

Grade-two student Nyela Headley said she is happy to be back at school, as face-to-face classes provide a better learning environment for students.