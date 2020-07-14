Rygin King Recovering Well, Deejay Relocated From Hospital

Dancehall deejay Rygin King’s recovery following a shooting incident continues, as he has been relocated from the last undisclosed hospital he was admitted to.

King was shot and injured on Sunday, June 28 after his convoy stopped following an unrelated accident in Westmoreland on Sunday.

The deejay, whose real name is Matthew Smith, was traveling in the convoy in Bethel Town when one of the cars was involved in a collision. Some eyewitnesses said that while the entourage was attending to the vehicle, a car drove up, and a gunman shot at the bystanders, which included Rygin King. King was one of three people who were shot in the incident. He was rushed into emergency surgery at the Savanna-la-Mar hospital, while his female companion, Sashalee Blackwood died.

Now eleven days after he was transferred to an undisclosed medical facility because of security fears, he is once again being relocated. King was transferred to a third hospital last week after his team believed that his safety was compromised at Falmouth Hospital. They said that they had security concerns and wanted to not only ensure his safety but that his recovery process would go smoothly as well.

Rygin King’s team has been very proactive in keeping the deejay safe and told the Observer at the time of his first transfer that: “After Rygin was shot, someone leaked photos and videos of the artiste being wheeled in[to] the operating room at Savanna-la-Mar hospital. We understand and are aware of the media interest, but we thought that it was vital that Rygin was moved from Falmouth to a new, secure undisclosed location for security reasons,” said a member of Rygin King’s management team.

A person close to the camp who requested anonymity told Jamaica Observer about the latest updates concerning the singer. That move was prompted when a group of men showed up at the hospital and tried to get into the deejay’s room. They were detained and later released by police.

It seems the reason for moving him is different this time as it has more to do with his progress than security concerns.

“He no longer requires 24-hour monitoring,” the person told the Observer.

“He’s doing very well. Great doctors around the clock. He is healing well,” the source continued.

He remains guarded by a heavy security detail as there are still fears that someone is trying to get to him.

