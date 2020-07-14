THIRTEEN PERSONS CHARGED WITH BREACH OF THE DISASTER RISK MANAGEMENT ACT

Four Men Charged With Assault At Common Law, Illegal Possession Of Firearm, Unlawful Wounding &Amp; Malicious Destruction Of Property
The St. Catherine South Police arrested and charged thirteen persons who were in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act after they were caught beyond the curfew time at a bar along North Street, Old Harbour in the parish on Monday, July 13.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that about 12:15 a.m., lawmen carried a snap raid in the area when the men were caught gambling at a bar. They were told to disperse but refused and were arrested and charged. Their court dates are being finalised.

In the meantime, the police are encouraging citizens to conform to the regulations outlined in the Disaster Risk Management Act for their own safety.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

