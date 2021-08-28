Rohan Da Great Set to Release New “Fallin” Single on September 10th

Dancehall artiste and rapper Rohan Da Great is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated new single, “Fallin,” featuring Jaywin. Produced by DJ Ashani, the single will officially be released on September 10, 2021.

“The tune has a sexy Caribbean vibe that is complemented by witty verses from Jaywin and myself, that flow well over a hypnotizing riddim,” the artiste explained. Touted to be a forthcoming success, the single is already gaining traction with a few spins already on radio stations in the US and Jamaica ahead of its official release.

The track follows the artiste’s recent hit single “Unfair Games,” which saw great achievements on radio and streaming charts. The 2nd single from his debut chart topping Reggae EP, “6 Love”, the catchy Dancehall/ R&B hybrid was the #9 independent song on Urban Radio in the U.S and also made it to the Top 100 on the Urban Radio charts, peaking at #88. In addition, it was also in the Top 20 on the iTunes Reggae Singles Chart in 3 different countries. Released in early 2020, the 6-track EP debuted at the #5 spot on both the iTunes Reggae Album Charts and the current Reggae Album Sales Chart.

“Fallin” has quite literally fallen into good hands, as DJ Ashani is no stranger to the charts as well. His recent release “We Outside,” peaked at #6 on the U.S. Reggae Single iTunes charts. With Rohan Da Great and DJ Ashani collectively credited with over 8 charting singles, the new single is no doubt expected to perform no differently, expected to have a huge impact on the charts.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Rohan Da Great is the son of Reggae artiste Curry Don and was raised in a Jamaican household on Jamaican music, which has a heavy hand in the music he puts out now. Incorporating his diverse upbringing, he embraced Reggae and Dancehall along with Rap, having released past singles such as “Summertime”, “One More” and “Crazy.”

“Fallin” is currently available for pre-order on iTunes, as well as pre-save on Spotify and Apple Music.