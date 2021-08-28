Kingston Man Commits Suicide at Home

Twenty-six-year-old Kimani Wallace was discovered swinging from a cable in his family-owned house on Wednesday morning, in what the police are treating as a case of suspected suicide.

The body of Wallace was reportedly found by his girlfriend about 7:30 am at a Hampton close, Kingston.

According to reports, Wallace’s girlfriend alerted neighbours and the police to the gruesome find

Sources say that Wallace was experiencing issues in his relationship with his partner. He reportedly threatened her, then said he “couldn’t take it anymore, he will be in a better place”.

