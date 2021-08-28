Small Business Operator Seeking Start-up Assistance

Hello everyone I am Koymoy Palmer, a 26-year-old entrepreneur, and owner of the T-shirt company “Thirty Nine.” This is an online-based company that was established in 2021 and can be found on Instagram @Thirty_Nine_309. Thirty-Nine was an idea that I came up with by just wanting to play on human’s minds; causing them to think, ask questions, reason out the topic. “What if”? What if “30” and “9” could still be “39”? Mathematics has proven to always be able to work out the most intricate of matters from time indefinite and so it is known as the “Queen of the Sciences”.

As a lover of Math, I always had “what if’s” on my mind and it generally leads me to an epiphany, “ah haah!” A solution is always there waiting to be discovered.

Thirty-Nine was created as a brand for the creative minds, hearts, bodies, and souls so that they too can experience the power of numbers, the strength in numbers, the meaning of life.

As a young entrepreneur and a mother, I am driven by the instinctive need of a mother to nurture and provide for her child as well as the need to be independent. However, with this business still being a new concept on the market, I am still struggling financially to get things off the ground and becoming a household brand. I can assure you that with the growth of my company I will be able to not only contribute to the decrease in unemployment by providing job opportunities for the unemployed but also boost the country’s economy by becoming a licensed and registered business operating both locally and internationally.

However, this won’t be possible without all the helping hands I can get on board to contribute to this worthy cause. I am currently seeking a contribution of $US4000 to improve and propel my business but any donation would be genuinely appreciated. Invest in the youths, we are the future!