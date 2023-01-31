Robbery Victim’s Cellular Phone Lead Police to Arrest Culprit

A cellular phone that was robbed from a woman on Warren Street, St. Ann’s Bay, St. Ann on Monday, January 23, was tracked, leading police to the arrest and charge of a man.
Charged with Robbery with Aggravation, Possession of Prohibited Weapon and Using a Prohibited Weapon to Commit a Felony is 20-year-old Samuel Marshall, otherwise called ‘Sammy’, of Green Bay in Steer Town, St. Ann.
Reports are that about 6:47 p.m., the woman along with a friend was walking along the roadway; they were held at gunpoint by a masked man, and her cellular phone taken.
A report was made to the police and the cellular phone tracked; it was found in Marshall’s possession, who also confessed being the robber.
He was subsequently charged. His court date is being arranged.