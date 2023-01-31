JCF Hosts Road Traffic Act and Regulations Training Conference

Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and other stakeholders have converged at the National Police College of Jamaica for a two-day training conference on the new Road Traffic Act and Regulations that commenced on Monday, January 30.
The conference, being held under the theme ‘Creating Safer Public Spaces through Enforcement of the Road Traffic Act and Regulation’, is aimed at reinforcing the changes, offences, penalties and documentation necessary for enforcing the new act to be implemented on Wednesday, February 1.
Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Merrick Watson states that the road traffic act and regulations seem to be the antidote to lawlessness in the social environment.
“I believe we have the knowledge, skills and competencies to make this law and regulation work and to make our roadways and public spaces safe for all Jamaicans,” stated Watson.
Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, agrees with the sentiments shared by ACP Watson and believe that the conference is the start of a process of wider education in the force.
“The business of order on our roads is something that is spoken of more than any other area of policing and it impacts a wide section of our community”, said the JCF head.
“I understand that there are a lot of persons at the traffic court trying to get their tickets paid before time, and hopefully after this period things will settle down and we will move forward with people becoming more compliant with the rules and regulations of the new act, ” said Anderson.
In his keynote address, The Honourable Zavia Mayne, Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security stated that the changes to the road traffic act and the regulations are geared to minimise the fatalities and accidents on our roads.
“The new regulations include stricter penalties for traffic violations such as higher fines for repeat offenders and revocation of licence for serious offences. This will serve as a deterrent for potential violators and help to improve compliance with our traffic laws,” said Mayne.
The law also aims to protect vulnerable road users like pedestrians and cyclists and to reduce the number of accidents caused by reckless driving and speeding, making it safer for Jamaicans to use roadways.
“We are tired of losing our good and productive citizens to road traffic incidents, so this law is not only to punish road traffic breaches but to deter potential violators from disobeying our road traffic laws. I encourage you all to let us keep you safe on our roads,” said Mayne.