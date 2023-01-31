‘Con’ Charged for Several Offences Including Murder

Fifty-three-year-old Conran Johnson otherwise called ‘Con’, of Mount Rosser district, Ewarton, St. Catherine has been slapped with several charged including murder, following an incident in his community on Wednesday, January 18.
He has been charged with Murder, Assault at Common-law, Possession of Prohibited Weapon, Possession of Firearm with Intent to Injure, Using a Firearm to Commit a Felony and Possession of Prohibited Ammunition.
Reports are that about 3:40 a.m., the now deceased – Clayton Turner, intervened in a dispute between Johnson and a female companion. He was reported shot dead by Johnson, who also pointed the firearm at the woman before fleeing the area. The police were summoned and Turner was pronounced dead at hospital.
Johnson subsequently turned himself in to the police and was subsequently charged.
His court date is being finalised.