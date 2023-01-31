Kingston West Police Seized Firearms amid Uptick in Violence

Amid the uptick in violence in the Kingston West Police Division over the
weekend, the police seized two firearms on Sunday, January 29 during heightened operations.
One woman is now in custody following the seizure if a Stoeger Cougar pistol along with forty-one .40 rounds of ammunition at the intersection of Dee Cee Avenue and Chang Avenue in Tivoli Gardens, Kingston 12.
The police reports that about 5:15 p.m., a joint police/military team was on patrol in the area where a funeral service was being held; the woman was seen walking along the roadway with a bag sling around her neck. She was accosted, searched and the firearm and ammunition found inside the bag.
She was subsequently arrested and is awaiting formal proceedings.
Between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., a snap raid was carried out by members of the Kingston West and St. Catherine North Police Divisions on Lincoln Crescent, Kingston 5. One Taurus pistol with five 9mm cartridges was found in a flower pot to the rear of the premises. No arrest was made in connection with the find.
The firearm seizures occurred following the killing of a man and the injury of another also on Lincoln Crescent.
About 2:30 p.m., 19-year-old labourer Shaheem Williams otherwise called ‘Shiaz’, was among a group of men sitting inside a yard, having drinks. They were reportedly pounced upon by armed men, who opened gunfire hitting Williams and another man.
The police were summoned and the injured men taken to hospital. Williams was pronounced dead and the other man admitted for care. His condition is considered serious.
Meanwhile, the police will continue to heighten their presence and operations within the division in a continued effort to dismantle gangs, seize guns and arrest gunmen.