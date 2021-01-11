Rita Marley is Alive & Well…Cedella Shuts Down Death Rumours

Rita Marley is alive and well.
Just moments after rumors circulated on the weekend that the Cuban-born Jamaican singer and the widow of Bob Marley had died, her daughter Cedella uploaded a video of the two.
In the video posted to her Instagram account, Cedella and Rita can be seen listening to some Bob Marley.
Back in September 2016, Rita Marley was hospitalized due to a stroke.
The Marley family didn’t speak much about her condition except to dismissed several rumors that she had passed away.

