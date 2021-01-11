Drake, Future, Post Malone among Top Streamed Artistes of the 2010s

Drake, Post Malone, Eminem and Future dominated music as streaming became one of the preferred outlets for rap fans to enjoy new music.

Now, official statistics have been revealed and highlight how rap dominated streaming metrics over the course of the last decade.

According to ChartData, four of the Top 5 streaming acts in the decade were members of the rap community, depending on who you ask.

Post’s genre-bending music has slowly inched him out of the rap conversation, but the fact he’s accomplished so much since releasing 2015’s “White Iverson” is impossible to ignore.

But unsurprisingly, it was Drake who landed in the No. 1 spot with 36.3 billion streams over the decade, nearly double the amount of the second biggest streaming artist.

The OVO leader’s portfolio also includes the most streamed song in Apple Music history with “God’s Plan.”