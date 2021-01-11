Economist predicts Significant fallout in Entertainment for 2021 due to COVID-19

Economist, Dennis Chung is predicting that the entertainment industry will see a significant fallout this year as it continues to be impacted by the coronavirus.
Among the factors inhibiting the entertainment sector globally is the restriction on travel on gatherings.
 In Jamaica, the government has stressed that no permits will  be granted for any event and even if persons do gather, the number of people all together in a space is limited.
Mr. Chung says many sectors including entertainment, will see changes in how they operate this year due to the coronavirus.
“Not all changes will be good and this includes how many persons are employed to provide entertainment.”

