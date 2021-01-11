Kevin Hart inks film deal with NETFLIX

Kevin Hart is taking his talents to Netflix.

The comedian-turned-actor-turned-producer forged a first-look film production deal with the streamer for his HartBeat Production banner.

Kicking off the nascent pact, Hart is producing and starring in four new movies that will play exclusively on Netflix.

Scott Stuber, head of original films at Netflix, called Hart one of the “few artists who can attract audiences of all ages.”

Hart has worked with Netflix before on several comedy specials, including the latest “Zero F*cks Given” In recent years, Hart has been a box office draw in his own right.

His movies including “Jumanji,” “The Upside” and “Central Intelligence”, have generated more than $4 billion in worldwide ticket sales.

