Chris Gayle Bats for T10 Cricket to be Included in the Olympics

West Indies opener and leading run-scorer in T20 cricket Chris Gayle, wants cricket’s and shortest form, T10 to be included in the Olympic Games roster.

Gayle will be representing Team Abu Dhabi in the upcoming season of Abu Dhabi T10 League, set for Zayed Cricket Stadium from January 28 to February 6.

Backed by Emirates Cricket Board and sanctioned by the International Cricket Council, the Abu Dhabi T10 is a UAE home-grown innovation that is making cricket more popular across the world.

A 90-minute match, the ten-over format is ideally suited for the Olympics.