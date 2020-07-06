Riigz releases new music video

[ Alan Lewin – News Reporter ] Fast-rising Montego Bay Singjay Ricardo Leslie, better known as Riigz, has just released a new music video. The video is for the song called ‘Top Boy’. The song is produced by selector Crazy Neil also from out of the western city, Montego Bay.

Since the release of the song just over two weeks ago, it has received nearly 30,000 views on Youtube. Some of the scenes were at the Montego Bay Pier One,`The Blue Beat Restaurant and Club, and on a boat docked at Pier One. The video was directed by Crazy Neil, who has high praise for Riigz.

Since coming on the scene over eight months now with his massive promotions, Riigz has been getting a lot of rotation on Mello FM, More FM, Zip, Riddim, and Irie FM,plus many overseas radio stations, and internet radio.

Some of his collaboration over the years include ‘Benjaminz’, with Squash the 6six Boss, ‘A Man Is Just A Man’, with Cali Grn, ‘Shalla La La’ with Jovexx, ‘Die Young’ with Perjah, and many more .

Hailing from Paradise Row in Montego Bay, he is a past student of the Herbert Morrison Technical High and was a member of the school’s track team. He also represented the school at Boys Champs. But it was music that he was most interested in.

At the moment he is being assisted by Nathalie Holmes, who is helping to steer his career in a professional manner. Other songs for him also include ‘Déjà vu’, ‘Hey Yoo’, ‘Weed’, and ‘Rum’.