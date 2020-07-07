Percy Junor Hospital relaunches Customer Charter

As part of its 75th-anniversary celebration, the Percy Junor Hospital (PJH) in North East Manchester has re-launched its Customer’s Charter.

The hospital, says this is in an effort to “exceed the evolving expectations of customers and to empower the public to have direct input in the services they receive.”

The Customer’s Charter, which was first launched in June 2005, outlines the hospital’s responsibility to provide quality healthcare to all persons and provide a clean, safe and comfortable environment and well-trained staff members. It also explains the policies and procedures of the hospital, the availability of services at the hospital, the rights and responsibilities of the hospital, in addition to the rights and responsibilities of the customer. T

Speaking on July 2 at the re-launch ceremony on the grounds of the hospital, CEO, Carlton Nichols said: “In this revised charter, we commit to providing an efficient and courteous service on multiple platforms to all our customers, which are outlined in the Charter.”

The CEO lauded present and past staff members for their hard work and dedication.

Personnel Officer at the Percy Junor Hospital, Claudia Reynolds (2nd right) presents a copy of the Customer’s Charter to Sonia Newman (2nd left), a customer of the hospital at the re-launch of the Charter. Photographed also are: CEO of the PJH, Carlton Nichols (left) and Parish Manager for the Manchester Health Services, Sandia Chambers-Ferguson.