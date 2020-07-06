Man shot dead in Montego Bay

A man was shot and killed along a section of King Street in Montego Bay, St James on Sunday night, July 5.

Dead is Christopher Smith. His address is unknown.

Some residents in the area reportedly heard gunshots close to 11 pm. The police were summoned and, on their arrival, they saw the bullet-riddled body of the man identified as Christopher Smith in a pool of blood. He was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A resident who lives close by where the shooting took place said she was in her bathroom when she heard the gunshots, she said she turned off the bathroom lights and went down low on the floor, as she was scared.

In recent weeks shootings have escalated in the parish, resulting in several persons losing their lives. The Montego Bay police are continuing their investigations