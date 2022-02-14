Rihanna Says New Music is Still Underway

While attending her Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles, Rihanna opened up about her “exciting” pregnancy thus far. She admitted that she is now focusing on “one thing at a time” but made it clear that her music is not far from her mind.

“Yes, you’re still going to get music from me,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. She then clarified that the content will still be for adults, stating, “My fans would kill me if they waited this long for a lullaby.”

As for the vibe of her new music, Rih previously revealed that she’s coming with a different sound.

“You’re not going to expect what you hear,” she told the Associated Press in September. “That’s — just put that in your mind. Like, whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear. I’m really experimenting and music is like fashion — you should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want, and I treat music the same way. So, I’m having fun, and it’s going to be completely different.”

