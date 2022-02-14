DRMA Charges against Jahshii & Dane Ray Dropped

Charges against Dancehall artiste Jahshii and Producer Dane Ray of breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act (DMRA), have been dropped. This, when they appeared in court today.

At the time of Jahshii’s arrest, many supporters of the entertainer believed he was being unfairly targeted, due to controversial remarks he made about the local lawmen during an interview with noted media personality Anthony Miller of TVJ’s Entertainment Report.

The two men, who were both represented by attorney at law Thomas Levine, also pleaded guilty to charges of not wearing a mask. That charge was also dropped.

Levine shared that both Entertainers never breached the curfew orders as they were arrested within curfew hours.

He lauded the investigating officer on being truthful in his report.