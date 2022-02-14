Eminem Takes a Knee During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Eminem took a knee during the Super Bowl Halftime Show last night (February 13), despite reports that the NFL had barred him from doing so.

The move holds much significance in the American football league, after it was used as a means of protest by former 49ers player Colin Kaepernick to call attention to racial inequality and police brutality in the US.

The quarterback began kneeling during the national anthem at games in 2016, sparking divided reactions from fans and politicians, including Donald Trump. He became a free agent in 2017 and has not played in the NFL since.

Eminem took the knee after performing ‘Lose Yourself’ at the Super Bowl Halftime Show at LA’s SoFi Stadium, where he appeared alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and surprise performer 50 Cent.

According to reports, the NFL had denied the rapper permission to execute the move, but he did it anyway.