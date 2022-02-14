Marion Hall Moves Ministry to YouTube; Clears Air on Property Being Sold In St. Ann

Minister Marion Hall insists that she is not quitting her ministry but merely transferring it to another platform.

“When it comes to God, I will never turn my back. I will never abandon my mission for the sake of making the devil happy. Facebook and Instagram have been “contaminated by the devil’s activity,” – she intimated.

The Minister says she will be migrating her ministry to Youtube, disclosing that she has already monetized her channel. Hall claims that comments on Facebook and Instagram may be distracting and even “toxic” at times. She cites the two as spaces where the “devil resides”.

The revelation comes in the wake of last Tuesday announcement by Hall via Instagram that she would be ending her online ministry, setting off a social media firestorm.

Alluding to reports of her house being put on the open market for no less than $60 million to recover $3 million in damages for an elderly woman who dogs bit in September 2020, Minister Marion Hall utilized the opportunity to set the record straight.

According to Grammy-winning recording artiste, she was overseas at the time of the incident and was not responsible for the woman’s employment. She further explained that the house has been on the market for some time, listed at a value of J$75 million.

Hall says she has no issue with the house being sold. Are you suggesting that I’m going to have an issue with a house? She went on to remark, “I say, ‘Sell it!”