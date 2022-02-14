Etana calls out Members of the Security Forces following a shooting incident involving her relative

Etana is less than happy with the treatment meted out to a relative, allegedly by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

According to the Grammy-nominated Jamaican singer, her cousin, who goes by the name “Stenna”, was allegedly shot by a security force member during an operation in the August Town community.

She says despite verbal protest from community residents informing the lawmen that “Stenna” was mentally ill, he was still shot in the side early Sunday morning.

However, a seemingly unhappy Etana took to social media platform Twitter to voice her displeasure with the lawmen who were on patrol at the time of the incident while questioning their humanity; she wrote,

“I love Jamaican police because for the most part they do their jobs but this morning at five am police shot my cousin Stenna even with people shouting that he is mentally ill. Are people less than a dog? Stenna (ward 21) (august town).”

She continued, “They don’t shoot the mentally I’ll uptown do they?”

“My aunt calls the police when the nurse cannot get to him. The police comes and helps the nurse to give him the medication. When he sees police he takes off. The people in the community was shouting “a mad man” “him sick” don’t shoot him. And the police shot him anyway!!!”

The tweet sparked a bevvy of messages from fans extending their condolences. However, she quickly rebuffed the comments stating,

“He is in the hospital shots flew through his side we don’t know the damages yet.”

Best known for her classics “Free”, “Wrong Address”, and “Roots”, Etana is among the nominees for this year’s Best Reggae Album at the upcoming 64th Grammy Awards slated for April 3 in Las Vegas.