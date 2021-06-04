Rick Ross confirms multi-year residency in Las Vegas

Rick Ross has secured a multi-year residency at Las Vegas’ Drai’s Nightclub.

On Thursday (June 3), the “Aston Martin Music” emcee took to Instagram to commemorate the news. “BIGGEST THUS FAR @draislv MULTI-YEAR DEAL!!! LAS/ROSS VEGAS,” he captioned the post. “I’m excited to kick the summer off in a MAJOR WAY 2021! Thank everyone who helped put the pieces together for this masterpiece. @overseasia @ravishingice did it again. ORDER ALL THE @officialbelaire IN THE CITY NOW. THE BOSS BACK.”

Rozay will give full-length concerts from the 11th story rooftop of The Cromwell Hotel starting on June 26.

He will perform a setlist of his biggest hits spanning from his 15-year career, including “Hustlin’,” “Push It,” “The Boss” and “B.M.F.”

Aside from his new venture, Ross is reportedly planning to release a joint album with Drake.