Kim Kardashian breaks down over failed marriage to Kanye

On Keeping Up With the Kardashians Thursday night, Khloé Kardashian revealed that Kim Kardashian had been privately struggling with her marriage to Kanye West and, right before leaving for the family’s last trip for the show, Kim and Kanye got into a “big fight.”
“You know, Kim has been struggling privately behind camera about her relationship, and it’s tough, because Kim is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration, and sadness, and anger and, you know, sometimes, you just take things out on something that has nothing to do with what you’re going through,” shared Khloé.
KUWTK then aired the unseen footage of Kim (ugly) crying to sisters Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie. “I just, like, honestly can’t do this anymore,” sobbed Kim. “Why am I still in this, like, place where I’m stuck? For years. Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together, so I can raise the kids, you know? He’s an amazing dad. He’s done an amazing job.”
Kourtney told Kim that Kanye still will be an amazing dad, and suggested that “he’ll be better without” Kim “handling things.”
“I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move, and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a failure that it’s, like, a third marriage. Yeah, I feel like a loser. But I can’t even think about that. Like, I want to be happy,” cried Kim.
Ultimately, Khloé shared, “Kim is one of the most incredible human beings, literally, ever, and she tries to protect their union at all costs. But it’s hard when you carry that responsibility on your shoulders, and I just want her to take care of herself, too,” while Kim concluded, “There’s, like, honestly nothing to talk about. I mean, I won’t live with, like, the fighting and stuff. Like, if it was constant.”
And in the teaser for next week’s episode, Kim shares, “I always thought I could just have my kids, my husband moves from state to state, and then I realized, like, no, I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy.”
Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on E!
Watch the emotional ‘KUWTK’ moment when the Kardashians announced a major life-changing decision:
Kardashians in tears after making ‘really excruciating’ decision
On Keeping Up With the Kardashians Thursday, viewers got a closer look at how the decision to end the longtime E! reality show after 20 seasons was made, including the fact that Kris, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé voted in secret. “This is a big day for me and my family, because we’re gonna discuss whether or not we want to move forward with filming “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” and we’re filming it on our iPhones, because we don’t want the crew to film it and have them hear the conversation. But at the same time, we wanted to document it, because it’s an important day,” explained Kris. The family matriarch also shared that, in the past, it was always an easy decision to make as every member unanimously said yes. However, this time, everybody was a little conflicted. While Kourtney was the first to say it was time to end the show, ultimately, Kris and Kim followed suit. Khloé, on the other hand, was the one family member who was not totally on board. “I think it’s, like, everyone wishes that it could be less. Do I think we all need a break sometimes? Yeah, but I don’t know if it necessarily means, like, to stop,” said Khloé, who later stated in her confessional, “Going into this meeting, I really assumed it would be just a conversation that we’re all gonna have. But now that I’m in the meeting, it’s definitely clear that everyone’s decisions have been made, and that mine would probably be the only one that is against the rest of the family.” Out of respect, the ladies broke the news to the production crew before anyone else, because they didn’t want them to hear it from anyone else, or worse, the internet. Kris started by saying, “There’s no easy way to say this, except just to say it, because we love you guys all so much and it’s almost like ripping off a band-aid, but we just wanted to tell you in person that we won’t be going forward with filming the show anymore. It’s been a really excruciating decision to make. This journey’s been the most incredible thing that we’ve ever done. And we can’t even express the appreciation that we have for you along the way.” Khloé expressed appreciation for the crew, who has become her “second family.” “The crew has been with me through so many crazy, happy, sad, amazing situations. Like, I’m so close with the crew,” explained Khloé. “I mean, I have such a security blanket in these people. And, you know, to not have that anymore, it’s a big thing. I mean, it sounds silly, but they’re my people.” While the whole moment was very emotional, there was one silver lining – fans got one good final Kim ugly crying face, when Kim thanked the crew by saying, “I just want you guys to know, like, how much we really appreciate you guys, each and every one of you, for spending time away from your families to be with our crazy family.” Overall, it was a sad night and it wasn’t just the Kardashians who were in tears. Viewers are also sad to say goodbye to the family they’ve grown up with for the last 13 years.