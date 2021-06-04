Kim Kardashian breaks down over failed marriage to Kanye

On Keeping Up With the Kardashians Thursday night, Khloé Kardashian revealed that Kim Kardashian had been privately struggling with her marriage to Kanye West and, right before leaving for the family’s last trip for the show, Kim and Kanye got into a “big fight.”

“You know, Kim has been struggling privately behind camera about her relationship, and it’s tough, because Kim is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration, and sadness, and anger and, you know, sometimes, you just take things out on something that has nothing to do with what you’re going through,” shared Khloé.

KUWTK then aired the unseen footage of Kim (ugly) crying to sisters Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie. “I just, like, honestly can’t do this anymore,” sobbed Kim. “Why am I still in this, like, place where I’m stuck? For years. Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together, so I can raise the kids, you know? He’s an amazing dad. He’s done an amazing job.”

Kourtney told Kim that Kanye still will be an amazing dad, and suggested that “he’ll be better without” Kim “handling things.”

“I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move, and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a failure that it’s, like, a third marriage. Yeah, I feel like a loser. But I can’t even think about that. Like, I want to be happy,” cried Kim.

Ultimately, Khloé shared, “Kim is one of the most incredible human beings, literally, ever, and she tries to protect their union at all costs. But it’s hard when you carry that responsibility on your shoulders, and I just want her to take care of herself, too,” while Kim concluded, “There’s, like, honestly nothing to talk about. I mean, I won’t live with, like, the fighting and stuff. Like, if it was constant.”

And in the teaser for next week’s episode, Kim shares, “I always thought I could just have my kids, my husband moves from state to state, and then I realized, like, no, I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on E!

