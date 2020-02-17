Ricardo Smythe Killed in Trelawny Deadly Accident

Ricardo Smythe
The Trelawny traffic police are carrying out investigations surrounding the death of a man, who lost his life in a motor vehicle accident that occurred along a section of the Hague main road, on Saturday morning, February 15.

The deceased has been identified as Ricardo Smythe, 33-year-old Electrician of Coopers Pen district, also in Trelawny.

Reports are that about 5:00 a.m., on Saturday, Smythe was driving a Nissan Serena motor car along the Hague main road, from the directions of Duncans towards Montego Bay.

On reaching a section of the roadway in the vicinity of the Daniel Town intersection, Smythe lost control of the vehicle which drifted into the right lane and ended up in the path of an International motor truck, being driven by Aubry Barnes, a truck driver of Dumfries district.

The impact of the crash resulted in Smythe sustaining multiple injuries and was rushed to the Falmouth hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

