Wayne Stanbury: Businessman Killed in Church Yard in Kingston

The Kingston police are carrying out investigations surrounding the death of a popular St Catherine businessman, who was shot and killed while attending church along Slipe Road in Kingston, on Sunday, February 16.

The deceased has been identified as Wayne Stanbury, director of Berry-Don Finical Service on King Street in Linstead, St Catherine.

Reports are that shortly after 9:30 a.m., on Sunday, Stansbury drove to a church compound along Slipe Road, where he was to attend a service.

Immediately as he alighted from his vehicle, a motor vehicle with a group of men travelling onboard drove up and open and fire hitting Stansbury multiple times.

The men then drove from the scene, while the police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Reports are that Stansbury was being targeted by gunmen since October of last year when he was shot and wounded by gunmen while returning from a church service in Linstead.