Minor Held with Illegal Firearm in Mavis Bank, St Andrew

Firearm Seizure
Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): Minor Held with Illegal Firearm The Gordon Town police in St Andrew arrested and charged a minor who was caught with an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition at Mavis Bank Community, in St Andrew on Friday, February 14.

The identity of the accused who is said to be approximately 16-year-old is being withheld.

Reports by the police state that at about 9:00 p.m., a team of officers was on operation in the community when they saw a group of males standing along the roadway.

The group was then searched, which led to the seizure of a Chrome Derringer Pistol and several rounds of ammunition.

The teen was taken into custody and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and booked to appear in court on Thursday, February, 27.

