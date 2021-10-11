Reputed Gang Leader “Dog Paw” Shot and Killed During Confrontation with Police in St Andrew

Sources in St Andrew have revealed that reputed gang leader Christopher “Dog Paw” Linton, was shot and killed by members of the security forces this afternoon, after he allegedly engaged them in a shootout.

On Police source say, ” Dog Paw” was shot and killed at a location in Elletson Flat, in St Andrew, after he and other armed men allegedly engaged the police in a shootout.

Reports by the police are that about 2:00 pm, officers acting on intelligence intercepted a motor vehicle along a section of the roadway in Elletson Flat, and ordered the occupants to come out.

Linton allegedly alighted from the vehicle and opened fire at the police. The fire was returned, and during the confrontation, he was shot.

Linton was taken to a nearby medical facility where he was pronounced dead. Investigators say,. 45 pistol was also taken from him.

Assistant Commissioner in Charge of Crime, Fitz Bailey, said, since Linton was released from prison in April, he has been fingered in several murders and shootings which have been taken place in and around the parish.

Linton was released from prison after serving over seven years for allegedly shooting at police officers. His lawyers appealed his sentencing, which he won earlier this year and he was set free.