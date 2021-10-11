Buju Banton Donates heavy duty equipment to Maroons in Accompong Town

Grammy Award winning Entertainer, Buju Banton has contributed to the Maroons in Accompong Town in a major way.

On the weekend, Maroon Chief Richard Currie revealed that the Artiste donated heavy duty equipment to help open roads in the community, creating access to farm lands, thereby enhancing their food security.

The donation follows the two horses which were also donated by Buju Banton.

Currie thanked the Gargamel for his continued support, writing: “The Government for the State of Cockpit Country continues to express our gratitude to Buju Banton for the unmatched generosity to the development of our government and territory…Many years have passed with promises from others to help fix our roads and develop our community. Finally there are a few people which the most high creator has blessed with wealth who have decided to uplift our people and territory in a meaningful way”.

Currie said the equipment will become essential for much needed infrastructure work.