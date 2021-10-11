Dear McKoy: I Let the Obeahman Tie My Man to Stop Him from Cheating

Dear McKoy: Over the last few days, I was highly suspicious that my man is cheating. Yesterday, I went to an obeah man (because honestly, I believe in black magic) to confirm if he has been. She said he had other interests but hasn’t been physical with any of them yet. She asked if I wanted to tie him and I said yes. I’m a woman with money so I was able to buy all the ‘products’ necessary. Today I’m going to start the process and I hope it goes well because he’s mine forever. I refuse to let him go, ever. I want us to get married and I want several children. Trust me, his bank account and penis size are enough to never make someone want to let go. Once he’s glued to me, I’m going to get pregnant on purpose so that we can be locked in for good.

-L.H.

Dear L.H.: I don’t have much to say but “play stupid games, win stupid prizes.”

Do not set yourself up to regret something in the long run. He can become obsessive and even abusive. Please know what you’re doing.

McKoy